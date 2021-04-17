Children’s Museum of Sonoma County makes a start at reopening, and kids are happy

Maybe there was a happier place in the universe Friday than the at-last reopened Children’s Museum of Sonoma County. And maybe not.

For the first time in more than a year, little ones played, experimented, explored, climbed, pedaled and ran free at the nonprofit wonderland on Santa Rosa’s West Steele Lane.

Children’s Museum of Sonoma County founder-CEO Collette Michaud and her staff unlocked the gates and doors Friday and welcomed back families that are members. The 7-year-old museum will reopen to the general public on April 30.

Michaud said about 300 youngsters and adults came in Friday, compared to a pre-COVID average of about 400.

“It was really, really wonderful to have the kids back, the energy, the happy faces, the smiles, the laughter,” Michaud said. Not coincidentally, she added, “The day could not have been more perfect terms of the weather.”

As the operation transitions back to normalcy, only the outdoors exhibits and play areas will be open to visitors. The museum hopes to restore access to the indoors attractions by about June.

Among the kid-pleasers in the open-air portions, which were improved and expanded during the shutdown, are the Ornithopter created from a former REACH medical transport helicopter, a tricycle course, mini-Russian River waterway and a free play area made irresistible by, of all things, culvert tube.

Said Michaud, “I don’t think anybody missed not the inside open.”

When the Children’s Museum, located next to the Charles M. Schulz Museum, reopens to the general public at the end of the month, the hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Monday.

“If the demand is there, we will try to open up more days than that,” Michaud said.

To assure that physical distancing can happen, guests will be required to decide on a time and day to visit, and to make a reservation. Walk-in visitors will be admitted as capacity allows.

To learn more, go to the museum’s website at https://www.cmosc.org/