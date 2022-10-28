The weather in Sonoma County will be a bit of a treat for early Halloween revelers this weekend.

Saturday, Sunday and Halloween Monday are expected to be dry and cold.

Weather experts say Saturday morning lows could dip into the mid-30s, with temperatures warming up to the mid-70s Saturday and Sunday.

Monday daytime temperatures are expected to be in the 60s with trick-or-treat time lows in the 50s in the interior valleys such as Santa Rosa and Petaluma, National Weather Service meteorologist Brooke Bingaman said.

The rest of the week may see a chance of rain as a storm system originating in the Gulf of Alaska makes its way south, potentially dampening the West Coast as far south as Central California.

The North Bay could see one-third to one-half inch of rain spread across three days, Tuesday through Thursday, she said.

“But we are still monitoring because we don’t have strong confidence yet,” Bingaman said.

