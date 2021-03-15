Chilly temperatures and frost in the forecast following overnight showers and gusty winds

Following widespread showers and gusty winds across the North Bay on Sunday night and into Monday, chilly overnight temperatures and frost are forecast for early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

On Sunday night, the weather service measured around a half-inch of rain in Santa Rosa and about an inch at higher elevations.

A wind advisory for the coastal North Bay went into effect Sunday night and is set to last until 11 a.m. Monday morning. Overnight, the area saw winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of up to 44 mph in the coastal mountains.

A frost advisory will go into effect for the North Bay valleys on Tuesday from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Temperatures are expected to drop to into the low 30s and upper 20s.

Another storm system bringing moderate rain is forecast to arrive in the region on Thursday morning and last into Friday, said weather service meteorologist Jeff Lorber.

The rain is needed because the region remains far behind average precipitation totals so far this season. Since the start of the rain year on Oct. 1, Santa Rosa has received just under 12 inches of rain, amounting to only about 40% of the average amount for this time of the year.

