Snow dusts peaks in Lake, Mendocino counties as cold weather continues

February 23, 2022
Have a photo to share of the weather? Send it to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Be sure to tell us when and where you took the photo.

A cold front that triggered a dramatic drop in temperatures across much of Northern California on Tuesday brought light rain, hail and snow with it.

A dusting of snow on peaks in Lake and Mendocino counties was visible from footage captured by wildfire cameras Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning through Friday morning for much of the Bay Area, including all of Sonoma County except for the coast.

Temperatures are expected to plunge as low as the mid-20s in parts of the county overnight, with daytime highs in the mid- to upper 50s, meteorologists said. That’s about 10 degrees colder than normal for late February.

