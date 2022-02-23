Snow dusts peaks in Lake, Mendocino counties as cold weather continues

A cold front that triggered a dramatic drop in temperatures across much of Northern California on Tuesday brought light rain, hail and snow with it.

A dusting of snow on peaks in Lake and Mendocino counties was visible from footage captured by wildfire cameras Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning through Friday morning for much of the Bay Area, including all of Sonoma County except for the coast.

Freeze Warning updated to include inland portions of the South Bay such as San Jose. Take action now to prepare and check on those without adequate access to shelter, including your pets. #cawx pic.twitter.com/4GgnY8NUcS — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 22, 2022

Temperatures are expected to plunge as low as the mid-20s in parts of the county overnight, with daytime highs in the mid- to upper 50s, meteorologists said. That’s about 10 degrees colder than normal for late February.