China wants more babies, but some men choose vasectomies

Huang Yulong never wanted a baby. As a child, he resented his parents, who left him in the care of relatives while they worked in faraway factories, visiting roughly once a year. He never felt a need to reproduce or pass on the family name.

So, at the age of 26, he had a vasectomy.

“For our generation, children aren’t a necessity,” said Huang, a bachelor in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou. “Now we can live without any burdens. So why not invest our spiritual and economic resources on our own lives?”

Huang, 27, is striving for a lifestyle known as “Double Income, No Kids,” or DINK. The acronym has been around for decades, but only recently entered the mainstream in China, where rising costs and other economic woes have caused many young people to avoid parenthood. The competition for schools and apartments is intensifying. Some couples say they do not want more than one child. Others want none at all.

The lifestyle is also in direct conflict with the Chinese government’s effort to avert a coming demographic crisis. On Monday, Beijing once again revised its family planning policy, allowing families to have three children instead of two. The announcement was meant to encourage couples to make more babies, but men like Huang say they would rather remain childless — even going under the knife to ensure it.

Children play at a park in Beijing on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. China announced on Monday that it would allow married couples to have three children, up from two. (Gilles Sabrié/The New York Times)

And their ranks appear to be growing.

Today in China, several insurance companies market directly to “Double Income, No Kids” households. Matchmaking agencies are advertising their services to single men and women who do not want children. Housing agents offer apartments that cater to childless couples. Bedrooms once pitched as future nurseries are being converted into home gyms.

While Huang’s decision to have a vasectomy may seem extreme, demographers have long warned that the rising number of Chinese people choosing not to have children is a major reason for the country’s shrinking population. According to the latest census, the average household size is now 2.62, down from 3.1 in 2010.

A man walks with a child riding a tricycle at a park in Beijing on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. China announced on Monday that it would allow married couples to have three children, up from two. (Gilles Sabrié/The New York Times)

Huang, who makes $630 a month repairing mobile phones, said much of his decision had to do with his absent parents as well as a lack of economic opportunity. His parents were factory workers in southern Guangdong province and rarely came to visit him in Hunan, his hometown. They never developed a relationship with him, even though he was their only child.

“If I got married and had a child, I would still belong to the bottom class,” Huang said, referring to his background as a child of struggling factory workers. “When the time comes, I could also leave my child at home just like my parents. But I don’t want that.”

When he was 14, Huang left Hunan to find work in Guangdong, too. He later fell in love with a woman who wanted children, and he wrestled with the possibility of starting a family. He eventually broke up with her and, in June 2019, went to a hospital in Guangzhou for the vasectomy. He described it as a birthday gift to himself.

Huang Yulong, who had a vasectomy at 26 and plans to remain childless, assists a customer at the store where he works repairing mobile phones in Guangzhou, China, on May 24, 2021. He says much of his decision had to do with his absent parents as well as a lack of economic opportunity in China. (Qilai Shen/The New York Times)

Besides Huang, The New York Times spoke with two other Chinese men who had vasectomies. They both requested not to use their full name for privacy reasons because some family and friends remain unaware of their surgery.

Choosing voluntary sterilization, especially as a young unmarried man, is still seen as culturally taboo in China’s patriarchal society. In many cities, doctors require a proof of marriage certificate and a partner’s consent. (Before the procedure, the doctor asked Huang if he was married with children. He lied and said yes.)

Most Chinese people have heard of sterilization in the context of the government’s earlier family planning policy, when it limited each household to one child to slow population growth during a period of rapid economic expansion. Though far more women were forcibly sterilized under the “one-child” rule, in very few cases, men were also taken away, for vasectomies.