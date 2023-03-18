China’s leader will visit Putin under shadow of war-crimes warrant

Global dividing lines over Russia’s war in Ukraine hardened on Friday with the announcement that China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, would personally meet with President Vladimir Putin in Russia next week — and that he would do so under the shadow of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court that accuses Putin of war crimes.

Xi’s visit was cast by China as a mission of personal diplomacy to help make peace between Russia and Ukraine. But it is more broadly seen by Western officials as the most overt sign yet of China’s support for Putin, and that Xi is increasingly determined to challenge the idea of any U.S.-led global order by drawing other countries into closer orbit with China.

Even with an apparently strengthening lifeline from China, Russia seemed more isolated than ever on Friday. Its neighbor Finland cleared a hurdle to join NATO. European allies maneuvered to get Ukraine warplanes. And, most dramatically, the International Criminal Court at The Hague accused Putin of war crimes, putting him alongside only a handful of other national leaders, including Slobodan Milosevic and Charles Taylor, to face such a charge.

In issuing its arrest warrant, the court said that Putin bore individual criminal responsibility for the abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children.

Russia did not sign the 2002 treaty that established the authority of the ICC, and its Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations of war crimes, as it has since the invasion began. Maria Zakharova, a ministry spokesperson, said Russia would not cooperate with the court and that its decisions “have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view.”

There was no immediate reaction to the ICC from China, which is also not a party to the treaty and which has resisted Western calls to further isolate Russia.

Xi’s three-day visit to Moscow was set to begin on Monday, as Beijing tries to leverage its power in global affairs and supplant American influence in world capitals. The diplomatic trip is to take place only a week after two steadfast rivals, Saudi Arabia and Iran, announced a rapprochement made possible with the mediation of China — stunning many diplomats in the United States and Europe.