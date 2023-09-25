An 18-year-old Healdsburg man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI after a crash near Graton that killed his 19-year-old passenger, authorities said.

The teenagers were traveling east on Oak Grove Avenue, west of State Route 116, in a Toyota Camry just before 11:20 a.m. when the vehicle lost control and went off the road, California Highway Patrol said in a news release Monday.

The Camry then struck a tree. The driver, identified as Pedro Lopezsantos, was injured and taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The passenger died as a result of his injuries, officials said. His identity will be released after his family is notified.

Lopezsantos appeared intoxicated at the scene of the crash and had been driving at a “high rate of speed, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

After he was treated at the hospital, Lopezsantos was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa on suspicion of driving under the influence causing the death of another person.

He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

