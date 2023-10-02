CHP: 3 Santa Rosa men arrested after 50 lbs of illegal pot found in vehicle
Three Santa Rosa men were arrested last weekend near Ukiah after authorities said they found about 50 pounds of illegal weed in their vehicle.
The California Highway Patrol pulled over a Blue Hummer H2 about 11 p.m. Aug. 24 after seeing it swerve over a solid white line on Highway 101 just north of North State Street, said California Highway Patrol-Ukiah spokesperson Olegario Marin.
An officer spoke with the driver, later identified as Jose Bribiessca-Armenta, who showed signs of intoxication, officials said.
Authorities searched the SUV and found cannabis without the required licensing and paperwork.
Bribiessca-Armenta and the two passengers, Jorge Lozano-Casillas and Anthony Escutia-Martinez, were arrested, Marin said in an email.
The three men were booked into the Mendocino County jail on suspicion of transporting and having marijuana to sell without a license and conspiracy. Bribiessca-Armenta was also suspected of driving under the influence.
All three no longer in police custody as of Sunday afternoon.
