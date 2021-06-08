CHP arrests driver in suspected DUI crash near Sonoma Raceway

A 48-year-old Sebastopol man was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence following a crash that occurred this past weekend near the Sonoma Raceway.

According to a California Highway Patrol news release, the single-vehicle crash occurred Sunday, shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Authorities said the driver of a 2019 Polaris, Dennis Jamarck, was driving in the hills, west of the raceway track with two passengers, a 45-year-old Petaluma man and a 13-year-old boy.

Jamarck, according to the CHP, was intoxicated and neither he nor his passengers were wearing seat belts.

“Due to the steep terrain and (the driver’s) intoxicated state” the vehicle overturned and crashed “into the dirt/hillside,” the CHP said.

Jamarck, who suffered minor injuries was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital via CHP helicopter, while the 45-year-old passenger suffered major injuries and was transported to Sutter Hospital in Marin by a REACH medical helicopter, the CHP said.

The teen also suffered minor injuries, but was not transported to a hospital, authorities added.

Jamarck, who was “later determined to be DUI,” according to the CHP, was arrested at the hospital.