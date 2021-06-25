CHP asks public to help identify driver who fled Valley Ford Road crash

The California Highway Patrol is asking the public to help identify a driver who fled the scene of an injury crash in Valley Ford earlier in the week.

The crash occurred around 8:14 pm. on Tuesday, near the intersection of Valley Ford and Tomales roads.

A 65-year-old Valley Ford man was driving a 2012 Honda Civic eastbound on Valley Ford Road approaching Tomales Road, when a male driver turned a green or blue Nissan sedan from westbound Valley Ford Road onto Tomales Road, according to authorities.

The front of the Nissan struck the left rear of the Civic for a still-unknown reason, causing moderate to major damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the Nissan fled the scene, continuing westbound on Tomales Road, CHP said. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle after arriving at the scene of the crash.

No vehicle fluids were located at the scene, but vehicle parts left behind led officers to believe the suspect vehicle may be a 2002-2010 Nissan Altima.

The Nissan sustained damage to the grille, headlights and front bumper cover.

Paramedics transported a passenger in the Civic to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for a complaint of pain.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer K. Lemons at the Santa Rosa Area CHP Office at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.