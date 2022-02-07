Subscribe

CHP: At least 1 dead in Highway 101 collision near Healdsburg

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 7, 2022, 1:41PM
At least one person died in a five-vehicle collision outside of Healdsburg that closed the roadway Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred about 1 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 near Old Redwood Highway.

It involved a pickup and its driver may be the responsible party, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

“It may have been a rear-ender,” he said. “The fatality vehicle is just mangled.“

Two other people suffered major injuries.

All lanes were blocked and traffic was being diverted onto Old Redwood Highway, deRutte said.

The collision was between the off- and on-ramps, making it possible for other motorists to go around the accident site.

Traffic was moving slowly and people were encouraged to avoid the area, according to the CHP.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

