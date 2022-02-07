CHP: At least 1 dead in Highway 101 collision near Healdsburg

At least one person died in a five-vehicle collision outside of Healdsburg that closed the roadway Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred about 1 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 near Old Redwood Highway.

It involved a pickup and its driver may be the responsible party, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

“It may have been a rear-ender,” he said. “The fatality vehicle is just mangled.“

Two other people suffered major injuries.

All lanes were blocked and traffic was being diverted onto Old Redwood Highway, deRutte said.

The collision was between the off- and on-ramps, making it possible for other motorists to go around the accident site.

Traffic was moving slowly and people were encouraged to avoid the area, according to the CHP.

Five vehicle accident one fatality southbound 101 overpass Healdsburg at Old Redwood Highway. pic.twitter.com/PuZBiX1zoy — Christopher Chung (@cchungphoto) February 7, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

