A fatal vehicle crash off Highway 128, west of Berryessa Knoxville Road near Lake Berryessa, was discovered by Napa County sheriff's and search and rescue personnel late Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 10 a.m., Napa-area CHP officers were called to assist the sheriff's office after a vehicle was spotted down a ravine. On responding, CHP was notified of the fatality.

The driver was identified by the sheriff's office as Juan Diego Garcia-Vega, 30, of Brentwood, according to CHP statement posted to Facebook.

Officials said the car struck a dirt berm after veering right onto the shoulder of the road before going down a hillside and overturning. The driver is not believed to have worn a seat belt, CHP said.

The crash, which officials said happened in the last three days, remains under investigation.