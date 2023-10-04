CHP: Cement truck overturns on Bodega Highway

The truck remained in one of Bodega Highway’s lanes for more than three hours.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 4, 2023, 3:22PM
A full cement truck overturned on a Bodega roadway Wednesday morning, triggering an hourslong operation to lift and move the vehicle, authorities said.

Just before 8:40 a.m., the truck was headed west of Bodega Highway near Spring Hill School Road when the vehicle drifted to the right, the tires went off the asphalt and the truck flipped, said California Highway Patrol Officer David deRutte.

The driver suffered minor injuries and taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa as a precaution.

No other vehicles were involved.

The truck, which had a drum full of cement, remained in one of the lanes for about three hours and 30 minutes as a crane lifted the drum off the vehicle, deRutte said.

Authorities allowed one-way traffic as they moved the vehicle. No cement spilled.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

