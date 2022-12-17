CHP commissioner announces retirement two years after she was chosen to lead agency

Amanda Ray, the first woman to be chosen to lead the California Highway Patrol, will retire little more than two years after Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed her to the job.

Ray, 56, who has held every uniformed rank in the state police force, will retire as CHP commissioner on Dec. 30, the CHP unexpectedly announced Friday afternoon in a news release. She oversaw a law enforcement agency with more than 11,000 employees, second only to the New York Police Department, and an annual budget of nearly $3 billion.

“I am humbled and proud to have served as the commissioner of the California Highway Patrol for the last two years.” Ray said in a statement. “I am confident the department will continue to thrive through the commitment and compassion of the incredible women and men of this great organization.”

The CHP did not provide any explanation as to why Ray was retiring now or indicate this was a planned departure from the CHP, for which she has worked for 32 years.

In prepared remarks, Gov. Gavin Newsom called Ray a “steadfast partner” in protecting California while building “a CHP that is more representative.”

“Working her way up the ranks to become the first woman to lead the CHP, Commissioner Ray is an inspiration to the next generation of women and men stepping up to serve our communities with compassion and understanding,” Newsom said. “I thank her for her committed leadership and service over more than 30 years at CHP and wish her all the best for the future.”

She began her career with the CHP in 1990 in south Los Angeles, before she was promoted to rank of sergeant and later lieutenant in the Santa Fe Springs area. She also has served as commander in the Riverside and Hayward areas and an assistant chief in the Golden Gate and Inland divisions.

She was promoted to the CHP’s executive management team and was a deputy commissioner before Newsom appointed her as commissioner on Nov. 17. 2020.

Ray replaced retiring CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. She was the second Black person to lead the agency, after Stanley. Under Ray’s leadership, the CHP launched a campaign to hire 1,000 new officers over the next few years to make up for a staggering number of job vacancies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHP officials said Friday that Ray’s vast field experience allowed her to effectively serve as incident commander during the CHP’s “response to COVID-19, civil unrest and wildfires.” On Dec. 31, Deputy Commissioner Sean Duryee will serve as the acting commissioner of the CHP.

“It is a great honor to have the opportunity to serve as the acting commissioner,” Duryee said in the news release.