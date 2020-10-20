CHP: Driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Rohnert Park, flees in an Uber

Police were following leads Tuesday to locate a hit-and-run suspect who caused a four-car pileup on Highway 101 Monday night and briefly blocked all lanes near the Rohnert Park Expressway off-ramp.

A red Mercedes sedan apparently made an unsafe lane change around 8:30 p.m. and struck a Chevy Cruze, which bounced into another car, CHP spokesman David deRutte said. The third vehicle started spinning before it struck a fourth car, he said.

The Chevy went off the road and crashed into a tree. Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, deRutte said.

The red Mercedes was discovered in the parking lot of a nearby 24 Hour Fitness, but the driver had fled the scene.

“We believe he called an Uber and left,” deRutte said.

The suspect’s car was registered to an address in Oakland.

Initial reports that one car caught fire or six total cars were involved were unfounded, deRutte said. All lanes were reopened by 9 p.m. Monday.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.