CHP: Driver injured in crash through fence into post in Santa Rosa
A driver sustained minor injuries Friday morning when she drove off the road and crashed in Santa Rosa.
California Highway Patrol spokesperson David deRutte said an older woman drove her blue Toyota Highlander through a fence near the intersection of Millbrae and Primrose avenues in Santa Rosa and crashed into a post.
The crash was reported to California Highway Patrol just after 11 a.m.
deRutte said the woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.
Sara Edwards
Business reporter
Small businesses are the bread and butter of Sonoma County. I cover a diverse group: Chambers of commerce and business groups, clothing shops, jewelry boutiques, hobby stores and more. Economic uncertainty is a high concern among Sonoma County consumers, and it’s my job to make sure shoppers know what’s happening in the local economy and how those trends and issues impact them.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: