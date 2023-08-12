The California Highway Patrol said it will be conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the Santa Rosa area on Sunday, Aug. 13.

The exact location of the checkpoint won’t be announced until 3 p.m. Sunday. CHP officials said, “traffic volume permitting,” everyone driving under the influence of drugs and or alcohol can expect to be arrested.

The checkpoint, funded through a state traffic safety grant, is aimed at sending message about the dangers of driving under the influence, the CHP said.

“In a perfect world, people would heed this message and make alternate transportation arrangements if they plan to imbibe,” said Capt. Dave Hoff, the CHP commander for the agency’s Santa Rosa area. “There are so many options to do so, but our experience tells us we will still be making arrests.”

The checkpoint is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., and the exact location will be released to press one hour earlier.

