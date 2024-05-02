At least one person is dead Thursday afternoon following a crash on Highway 101 near Healdsburg, officials said.

As of 4:45 p.m., southbound traffic is still reduced to one lane in the area north of Westside Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Travelers are advised to avoid the area.

The crash, reported about 3 p.m., involved one vehicle that was traveling in the right lane.

It overturned and came to a stop in a ditch 10 feet from the road, according to the CHP.

Just before 4 p.m., paramedics confirmed that one person was killed. Authorities have described the person only as male.

As of 4:45 p.m., Caltrans reported southbound traffic was backed up to at least Dry Creek Road.

This is a developing story.

