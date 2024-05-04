A driver was the only person involved in a fatal crash that blocked traffic on Highway 101 near Healdsburg Thursday, officials said.

Authorities have yet to release the name of the deceased motorist, described by the California Highway Patrol only as a “solo male driver.”

The crash was reported about 3:05 p.m. in the southbound lanes north of Westside Road.

Officers found a Toyota and a preliminary investigation showed its driver was in the right lane when he veered to the right for unknown reasons.

He went down an embankment and the vehicle overturned.

It did not appear the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information about the crash may call the CHP at 707-806-5600.

