CHP: Hit-and-run driver flees after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa

A driver fled the scene after a Thursday night crash that led to a multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 12 in Santa Rosa, according to authorities.

Just after 11 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officers received a report of a crash on westbound Highway 12 near the Stony Point Road exit, according to CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte.

Investigators determined a hit-and-run crash led to another four-vehicle crash. The male driver in the hit-and-run crash fled the scene on foot, leaving his Nissan Maxima behind, and has not been located, deRutte said.

During their preliminary investigation CHP officers learned the Maxima driver sideswiped a Toyota Prius, which went off the roadway and rolled over onto its roof.

Then, the Maxima hit the center guard rail, coming to a rest on the middle of the right lane. A Toyota Camry hit the Maxima and came to a stop. The Camry was then struck by another Camry. A GMC Acadia then ran into some debris from the other crashes.

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries, authorities said.

Westbound Highway 12 was closed for about an hour after the crash, officials said.

