Subscribe

CHP investigating fatal crash on Highway 12

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 28, 2020, 8:21PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Officers responded to a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Highway 12, just south of Glen Ellen, authorities said.

The crash was reported on Madrone Road and Highway 12 at about 6:22 p.m., the CHP’s live traffic incident website said.

Traffic investigators were still on the scene by about 8 p.m.

Preliminary information about the crash suggested it involved a person riding a motorcycle who was found in a ditch, said Napa County CHP Officer Paulson, who declined to give her first name.

No additional information was immediately available Monday night.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine