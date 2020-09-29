CHP investigating fatal crash on Highway 12
Officers responded to a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Highway 12, just south of Glen Ellen, authorities said.
The crash was reported on Madrone Road and Highway 12 at about 6:22 p.m., the CHP’s live traffic incident website said.
Traffic investigators were still on the scene by about 8 p.m.
Preliminary information about the crash suggested it involved a person riding a motorcycle who was found in a ditch, said Napa County CHP Officer Paulson, who declined to give her first name.
No additional information was immediately available Monday night.
You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: