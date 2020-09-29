CHP investigating fatal crash on Highway 12

Officers responded to a fatal crash Monday afternoon on Highway 12, just south of Glen Ellen, authorities said.

The crash was reported on Madrone Road and Highway 12 at about 6:22 p.m., the CHP’s live traffic incident website said.

Traffic investigators were still on the scene by about 8 p.m.

Preliminary information about the crash suggested it involved a person riding a motorcycle who was found in a ditch, said Napa County CHP Officer Paulson, who declined to give her first name.

No additional information was immediately available Monday night.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.