CHP investigating report of man riding in back seat of driverless Tesla in Berkeley

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the report of a man riding in the back seat of a driverless Tesla on a Bay Area roadway.

On Saturday, CHP - Golden Gate shared two photos on Facebook of the “unusual incident” spotted in Berkeley by another driver.

“The CHP received a report of the incident as third-hand information, and it is under investigation,“ officials wrote in the post.

According to SFGATE. This is apparently not the mystery man’s first joyride.

Other pictures and videos circulating on social media show the same man in the same car, pulling the same stunt on at least two other occasions. One account even reported the man lounging in the back seat all while steering the wheel with his foot.

There have been multiple reports of drivers misusing the luxury car’s autopilot feature sometimes even sleeping during their daily commute as seen on KRON.

During a business call with investors, the company's CEO Elon Musk claimed that he is, "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself with reliability in excess of human this year." The company has since had to backtrack on that statement.

The CHP urges anyone who sees unusual incidents on Bay Area roadways to report them to 911.