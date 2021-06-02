CHP issues Silver Alert about missing woman, 84

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert to San Francisco, Sonoma, San Mateo, Alameda and Santa Clara counties for a missing 84-year-old woman.

The woman, whose name is Jean Chang Kan Fung, was last seen Friday at about 3 p.m. in the area of Marina Boulevard and Fillmore Street, in San Francisco, the CHP said. The agency issued the alert on behalf of the San Francisco Police Department.

Fung is 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair, and was wearing a pink puffy jacket, brown pants, black Ugg boots and a red beanie.

The public is asked to call 911 if they see her.

