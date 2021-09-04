Subscribe

CHP looking for impaired drivers throughout the holiday weekend

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 3, 2021, 9:32PM

Officers will be patrolling state highways throughout the Labor Day weekend, keeping an eye out for impaired drivers, the CHP said.

Impairment can be caused by more than just alcohol; it can also be the result of using cannabis, taking illicit drugs or prescription drugs or a combination of any of these.

“Our officers are dedicated to making the roadways safe for all who use them,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a news release. “Driving sober or designating a sober driver is the responsible choice to keep you, your passengers and other motorists safe.”

The CHP arrested more than 900 drivers on suspicion of DUI during the Labor Day weekend last year, according to the news release. Some 46 people died in crashes that year, many who were not wearing seat belts, the agency said.

All CHP officers and sergeants have received additional training in detecting impaired drivers, Ray said in the release.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette