CHP looking for impaired drivers throughout the holiday weekend

Officers will be patrolling state highways throughout the Labor Day weekend, keeping an eye out for impaired drivers, the CHP said.

Impairment can be caused by more than just alcohol; it can also be the result of using cannabis, taking illicit drugs or prescription drugs or a combination of any of these.

“Our officers are dedicated to making the roadways safe for all who use them,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a news release. “Driving sober or designating a sober driver is the responsible choice to keep you, your passengers and other motorists safe.”

The CHP arrested more than 900 drivers on suspicion of DUI during the Labor Day weekend last year, according to the news release. Some 46 people died in crashes that year, many who were not wearing seat belts, the agency said.

All CHP officers and sergeants have received additional training in detecting impaired drivers, Ray said in the release.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.