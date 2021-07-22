Subscribe

At least 1 dead, 2 injured in Lakeville crash, officials say

MYA CONSTANTINO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 21, 2021, 5:43PM

The California Highway Patrol, Santa Rosa division, is urging motorists to expect delays and avoid the area of Adobe Road, west of Stage Gulch Road in Lakeville, following a three-vehicle collision.

Redcom dispatchers said at least one motorist had been killed and two others were injured.

The incident was reported shortly after 4:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Redcom said Adobe and Stage Gulch roads were both blocked and it was not known when the roadways would be reopened.

There were reports of a fourth victim, however, Redcom could only confirm three.

Emergency personnel had to extricate people from two of the vehicles, according to social media posts.

Two people reportedly had to be flown to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, while a third was being transported via ground ambulance.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

