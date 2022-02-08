CHP: Man driving at ‘unsafe speed’ triggered fatal Highway 101 crash near Healdsburg

A woman in her 20s died and four others were injured Monday afternoon in a five-vehicle crash that began when a man failed to slow down for a construction zone on Highway 101 south of Healdsburg, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near the Old Redwood Highway exit. All lanes were blocked for about four hours following the crash.

Traffic on the freeway was slowing for road construction when the crash happened, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 47-year-old Santa Rosa man was driving a Dodge pickup “at an unsafe speed for conditions” and he “didn’t slow while approaching slower moving vehicles,” the CHP said in a news release. The man crashed into a white Subaru and a black Hyundai Tucson, according to the CHP.

The Hyundai “sustained major rear-end damage” and was pushed to the right into a guardrail. It then veered back into traffic and collided with a Chevrolet pickup, the CHP said.

A woman who was sitting in the back seat of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. Authorities have not released her name.

The driver of the Hyundai and her other passenger, a woman who had been sitting in the front seat, were both taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with injuries that the CHP described as minor to moderate.

The man driving the Dodge was also taken to a hospital. He had minor injuries, the CHP said.

The Subaru hit by the Dodge was also pushed to the right and it collided with a blue Hyundai.

Nobody else was injured, according to the CHP.

Aside from the man driving the Dodge, all of the drivers involved in the crash were “driving with the pace of traffic which was slowing for a construction zone ahead,” the CHP said.

Investigators do not believe any of the drivers were intoxicated, the CHP said.

The CHP is seeking information about the crash and is urging witnesses to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.