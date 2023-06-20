CHP: Mother arrested after 10-year-old boy, teen girl fatally struck on freeway while retrieving luggage

A 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were hit by a car on a Vista freeway and killed Sunday after they exited the SUV they were riding in to retrieve luggage, authorities said.

Their mother, who was driving the SUV the kids were riding in, was arrested on suspicion of DUI in connection with the fatal crash, which occurred around 6:10 p.m. on eastbound SR-78 east of Mar Vista Drive, a California Highway Patrol sergeant said.

Sandra Ortiz, 33, pulled her GMC Yukon over to the right shoulder of SR-78 and the children got out of the vehicle, CHP Officer Hunter Gerber said in a statement. They were hit by a sedan traveling in the far right lane. The woman driving the Nissan Sentra stopped after the collision. She wasn't injured.

The boy and girl died at the scene, officials said. The two lived in Vista, Gerber said.

'We do believe they were retrieving luggage or adjusting the luggage on the roof" when they were hit, said CHP Sgt. Mike Morrin said.

CHP officers investigated at the crash site for around three hours, slowing traffic on the roadway. Alcohol and/or drugs were suspected to be a factor contributing to the cause of the collision, Gerber said.

Ortiz was also arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, according to jail records.

The children were identified as Amy Monserrat and Alan Gerardo in a GoFundMe campaign set up by the family to help pay funeral expenses. According to the site, the children had four younger siblings "who are struggling to comprehend the loss of their older brother and sister." The site notes that their father, Miguel Aguilar, lost his children on Father's Day in "an unimaginable tragedy."

According to 10News, the family issued a statement saying they wanted to honor the memories of the children.

"Amy, a sweet and kind soul, had an unwavering passion for baking and dreamed of becoming a chef. Her love extended beyond her immediate family as she selflessly prepared meals for her siblings. Amy's warmth, generosity, and the love she shared touched the lives of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed, leaving behind cherished memories that will forever hold a special place in our hearts." the family said in the statement.

Alan had dreams of becoming an architect, the family said, and "possessed a unique talent for embroidery work."

"His dedication and love for his hobby were evident as he envisioned a future where he could retire and provide a home for his beloved Grandma. Alan's selflessness and desire to care for his family were truly admirable, a testament to his kind and compassionate nature," the statement said.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone who witnessed the collision or had any information about the incident to call them at (760) 643-3400.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune.

