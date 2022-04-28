CHP officer shot during struggle on San Diego freeway
SAN DIEGO — A California Highway Patrol officer was shot Wednesday while investigating a crash on a San Diego freeway and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.
The officer, an eight-year veteran, was shot once in the right thigh during a struggle with a “pedestrian" at about 6:15 p.m. as he investigated a collision on eastbound Interstate 8 in the Mission Valley neighborhood, CHP Capt. Michael Harris said at a nighttime news conference.
“Good Samaritans" helped subdue the suspect, a 25-year-old San Diego man, and the officer was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, Harris said.
“We’re all praying that he makes a full recovery swiftly," he said.
A man told KUSI-TV that he used his sweatshirt and the officer's belt to stop the bleeding.
Other details about the shooting weren't immediately released.
The freeway was closed for hours after the shooting.
