CHP: One dead in Highway 1 crash near Jenner

A driver died Wednesday morning after driving off Highway 1 near Jenner and rolling several hundred feet.

The crash happened at about 11:20 a.m. north of Meyers Grade Road, which is about 6 miles north of Highway 116, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of an Alfa Romeo was heading north when he drifted left and went off the road. The vehicle rolled several times as it fell several hundred feet down the hillside, according to the CHP.

Authorities responded to the area and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

Investigators want anyone with information to call the CHP at 707-588-1400.

