A 36-year-old Santa Rosa man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Sonoma Monday night, according to authorities.

The man was in the crosswalk of the intersection of Verano Avenue and Highway 12 shortly after 8 p.m. Monday when hit, according to Napa California Highway Patrol public information officer Jaret Paulson.

According to authorities, Alvaro Alvalos, 24, of Sonoma was driving a 2019 Toyota Tundra headed west on Verano Avenue and turned southbound on Highway 12 when for an “undetermined reason, the truck and the pedestrian crashed within the south crosswalk.”

Avalos immediately stopped, according to Paulson, and remained at the scene while Sonoma Valley Fire Department attended to the pedestrian.

The man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

Authorities are waiting to notify next of kin before identifying the man.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time, Paulson said. Speeding is also not believed to be a factor.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to Paulson.

