A 19-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night as they crossed Highway 101 just south of Santa Rosa, authorities said.

About 11:23 p.m., the man was walking west across the highway from a gas station parking lot just north of Todd Road when an approaching northbound Chevrolet Camaro hit him, California Highway Patrol officer David DeRutte said Monday.

The man, a Vallejo resident, suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name will be released by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office after his family has been notified.

The Camaro driver, who had attempted to avoid the crossing pedestrian, pulled over and complied with investigators. He had t right-of-way in this case, DeRutte said.

Two lanes of Highway 101 were blocked for about 2 1/2 hours following the collision.

CHP is investigating what led up to the crash, including why the man attempted to cross the highway.

