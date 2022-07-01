CHP, police to increase patrols over Fourth of July weekend

With Independence Day celebrations underway and more motorists on the roads, Sonoma County law enforcement agencies will increase patrols over the three-day weekend.

Extra California Highway Patrol officers will be on the lookout for drivers who are speeding, distracted, aggressive or under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, the agency announced in a news release.

The “Maximum Enforcement Period” from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight Monday will focus on enforcing speeding violations amid heavy holiday traffic, according to the release.

The Santa Rosa Police Department and Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety will also have additional patrol officers looking for drivers under the influence, they said in social media posts.

In Petaluma, law enforcement is participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which focuses on impaired driving awareness.

“The primary goal of the law enforcement presence will be to prevent the tragedies previously seen around the July 4th holiday,” they said in a Nixle alert.

In California, 43 people died in crashes during CHP’s Maximum Enforcement Period over the Fourth of July weekend last year, according to CHP. More than one third of them were not wearing a seat belt.

They also arrested 997 DUI drivers and issued almost 10,000 citations statewide during the enforcement period last year., according to the release.

All agencies urged people celebrating the holiday to plan ahead, and if drinking, make arrangements for themselves and others to get a safe, sober ride home.

