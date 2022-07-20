CHP pursue alleged stolen truck from San Francisco that ended in loops around Point Reyes

A suspect was taken into custody after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a chase through Marin County that ended with multiple loops around the small town of Point Reyes Station on Saturday.

Officer Darrel Horner, a spokesperson for the CHP, told SFGATE that the vehicle was reported stolen from its owner in San Francisco. The owner followed the truck across the Golden Gate Bridge into Marin while contacting CHP to report the stolen vehicle.

CHP officers followed the truck to a parking lot in San Anselmo where it came to a stop. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly fled westward along Sir Francis Drake Boulevard.

Around 8 p.m., Inverness resident Marc Matheson was driving on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard near the San Geronimo Valley Community Center when he saw from his rearview mirror that a truck was quickly approaching.

"Initially I thought it was a fire truck," he said. "I pulled over and saw that black smoke was billowing out of the truck as it was followed by three CHP officers."

Horner said a spike strip was deployed to deflate the truck's tires. Matheson saw the outer rim of the tire and chunks of rubber near the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Sir Francis Drake Boulevard. He then drove to Point Reyes Station and parked on 3rd Street near Highway 1. He heard sirens and pulled out his camera phone to record the scene.

"I saw the whole parade go by," he said, adding that other bystanders told him that the truck had circled downtown Point Reyes Station several times. "What I thought was interesting was that the truck was on its rims and completely tilted like how you keep a sailboat from tipping over."

The driver yielded to officers near the Point Reyes gas station and was charged with stealing a vehicle, theft and evading an officer. Horner added that the suspect had warrants from other counties. He was booked in the Marin County Jail.