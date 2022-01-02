CHP reports 8% increase in DUI arrests across the state
It was a busy New Year’s Eve for California Highway Patrol officers throughout the state, as officers made 263 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol – a nearly 8% increase from the same time last year.
The CHP’s Maximum Enforcement Period continues through Sunday at midnight. No local statistics were yet available from the Santa Rosa CHP office.
