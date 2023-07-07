CHP reports 'concerning' number of crashes, arrests over holiday weekend

After completing another Maximum Enforcement Period for the Fourth of July weekend, the California Highway Patrol reports that the number of crashes and arrests which occurred "are a sobering reminder of the consequences resulting from unsafe driving behaviors."

According to the CHP, (68 people were killed in crashes throughout the state during the Independence Day MEP, which began at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, June 30, and concluded at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4." The CHP also notes that nearly half of the people who died in the crashes it responded to were not wearing a seat belt.

"With unsafe speed being the number one contributor to crashes in California, the CHP placed a special emphasis on its enforcement, (issuing) more than 9,700 speed citations throughout the long Independence Day weekend. Additionally, impaired drivers were removed from California's roadways at an alarming rate during the holiday enforcement effort. CHP officers made 1,224 arrests for driving under the influence, which is an average of one DUI arrest every five minutes.

"The results of this MEP are concerning and reinforce the need for responsible behavior behind the wheel," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee is quoted as saying in a press release. "All of these deaths were preventable, and the loved ones they leave behind will be forever impacted. Traffic safety is everyone's responsibility, and these statistics show us how much work there is still to be done."

The CHP implements six MEPs per year, with the next scheduled for Labor Day weekend, (during which) "all available uniformed members of the Department will be on patrol to enhance public safety, deter unsafe driving behavior, and, when necessary, take appropriate enforcement action."