CHP: Santa Rosa human trafficking suspects forced boys to work on pot farm

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 11, 2021, 10:20AM
Updated 3 hours ago

Three men suspected of forcing teenage boys to work on a marijuana farm were arrested in Mendocino County over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers found the men and the two teens around 3 p.m. on Saturday standing outside a Honda Accord with its hazard lights on along Highway 101 south of Laytonville.

After checking on the group, officers noticed marijuana trimming tools, including several pairs of scissors, inside the car, said CHP Sgt. Matt Harvey.

The officers questioned the men and learned that they were transporting two boys, age 15 and 16, to force them into working on a marijuana farm, the CHP said in a news release.

Fernando Francisco, 24, and Abraham Sumano-Casillas, 36, both of Santa Rosa, and Avertano Diaz-Martinez, 20, of Modesto, were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and child endangerment. All three were booked into Mendocino County Jail.

The boys were turned over to Mendocino County Child Protective Services, the CHP said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

