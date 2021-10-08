CHP: Santa Rosa man threatens State Compensation Insurance Fund staff

Guns, knives and ammunition were discovered at the Santa Rosa home of a man accused of threatening State Compensation Insurance Fund staff.

Jonathan Hirst, 39, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop on suspicion of making criminal threats, the CHP said.

Officials didn’t specify where the arrest happened, but they said the suspect had a gun and they believe he may have been headed to the CHP office in Rohnert Park for reasons that also weren’t specified.

SCIF identifies itself as a nonprofit provider of workers' compensation insurance. According to the CHP, an investigation into harassment and criminal threats began Tuesday after a former SCIF policy holder threatened to go to an office and harm employees.

The person was frustrated over an outstanding balance due and made hundreds of calls to SCIF over a matter of weeks, officials said.

Once identified, investigators determined several guns were registered to the suspect. Following his arrest, investigators searched his home and discovered numerous weapons and more than 20,000 rounds of ammunition.

