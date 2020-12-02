CHP saves hiker who freed himself from boulder near Calistoga

A hiker who spent hours pinned under a boulder in the mountains near Calistoga was rescued by the California Highway Patrol last week, according to CBS.

Jason Cook was searching for his lost drone while hiking on Nov. 23 when he slipped on a rock and was pinned under a falling boulder.

About nine hours passed before Cook escaped the boulder, he told CBS. He used a pen knife to cut his pants open and reach his dying phone before prying himself loose and calling 911 in the dark.

“I was like, ’In your face, rock! I am free now,’” he told CBS.

Crews found Cook using night vision goggles and the GPS location from his phone. He was taken to the hospital where he was being treated for 11 broken ribs.

“I’m just grateful mostly for family and friends. And my life,” Cook said from his hospital bed last Thursday.