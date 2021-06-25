CHP seeks driver who fled Highway 12 crash Thursday night

The California Highway Patrol is seeking help from the public to identify a driver who fled the scene of a minor injury crash on Highway 12 Thursday night.

The suspected vehicle is described as a gray, four-door Acura sedan, possibly a 2009 or 2010 TSX model, based on vehicle parts at the scene.

Officer Marcus Hawkins, public information officer with the Santa Rosa office, said in a news release the suspect vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 12 at a high rate of speed around 11:42 p.m.

Just east of Irwin Lane, the Acura slammed into the rear of a 2021 Toyota Prius also traveling westbound, the news release said.

The Prius had been moving at a slower rate of speed, the news release said, approximately 50 mph. The impact of the crash crushed the rear of the Prius all the way to the rear tires.

The Prius driver, Gilberto Suasteguijaimes, 43, from El Verano, was a Lyft driver transporting passenger Ruci Salato, 30, of Sebastopol, CHP said.

The Acura also sustained major front end damage, CHP said, but its driver immediately fled the scene of the crash, traveling south on Llano Road.

Officers from multiple responding agencies searched the area, the news release said, but did not locate the fleeing vehicle.

Suasteguijaimes was transported by ambulance to Kaiser-Santa Rosa with minor injuries, according to the news release. Salato was transported by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, also with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer R. Smith at the Santa Rosa Area CHP Office, at 707-588-1400

