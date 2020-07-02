Subscribe

CHP seeks witnesses to hit-and-run of bicyclist on Highway 1

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 2, 2020, 11:55AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The California Highway Patrol is hoping someone near Goat Rock Thursday morning may have information about a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist.

The cyclist, a woman, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

Just before 10 a.m., the woman was struck as she road along southbound Highway 1 just south of Goat Rock.

The truck’s trailer struck the woman in her shoulder and threw her to the ground, deRutte said.

The truck was described as red and it was towing a cream-colored fifth wheel.

“We’re don’t even know if the driver knows they hit her,” he said. “We’re looking for any leads, if anyone saw anything.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP at (707)588-1400.

