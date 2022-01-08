CHP sergeant, truck driver honored for rescuing man from Santa Rosa truck fire

A truck driver and a California Highway Patrol sergeant were honored Thursday for rescuing a man trapped in the bucket of a boom truck that had caught fire in Santa Rosa in April 2021.

CHP Sergeant Bill Harm and Efren Zepeda received the CHP’s Superior Effort Act Award, according to a CHP - Santa Rosa Facebook post.

The man was working in a commercial truck’s bucket about 35 feet in the air when the fire ignited in the engine compartment. The controls to the bucket malfunctioned, and the man was unable to lower himself.

Harm, who already was in the area, headed to the blaze after seeing the smoke. Once he realized the man was trapped, he flagged down Zepeda, who was driving an Estes Express Lines truck.

Zepeda stopped his vehicle next to the truck so the man could jump to the top of the Estes truck. The boom then collapsed because of the heat from the fire.

“Congratulations gentlemen!” the post read. “Your quick thinking and immediate action saved a life!”