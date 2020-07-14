CHP: Speeding driver leads to pursuit, hourslong closure of Highway 101 in Santa Rosa

Law enforcement officers from three agencies combined to pursue and arrest a man who they say refused to stop for a CHP officer and then wouldn’t get out of the car while stopped on Highway 101 Monday night.

The highway was closed for nearly two hours in Santa Rosa during the incident.

It began around 10 p.m., when a CHP officer tried to stop a white Pontiac Grand Prix headed south on the highway near River Road at more than 100 miles an hour, according to Officer Marcus Hawkins.

The driver, later identified as Feliciano Lopez Ramirez, 28, of Cloverdale, kept driving for another 8 miles until he pulled into the center median and stopped north of Todd Road.

There, Lopez Ramirez remained in the car and didn’t respond to commands in Spanish and English, Hawkins said.

Santa Rosa police helped with traffic control while the Sonoma County sheriff’s hostage negotiation team responded. Both directions of Highway 101 were closed shortly after 10 p.m.

Negotiators tried to communicate with Lopez Ramirez, “but he remained noncompliant,” Hawkins said.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Lopez Ramirez accelerated the Pontiac away from the scene, running over pre-positioned spike strips, which resulted in a flat tire, Hawkins said.

The Pontiac headed west on Todd Road for about 2 miles before an officer struck his car in a move designed to force him to stop.

Sheriff’s deputies shot him with a 40mm sponge round loaded with a powdered chemical irritant, Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said, and Lopez Ramirez was taken into custody a few minutes before midnight.

Lopez Ramirez was cleared by medical personnel on scene before he was taken to Sonoma County Jail, Hawkins said.

He was being held on $40,000 bail in connection with nine counts: felony evading police and eight misdemeanors that include driving under the influence of drugs, drug possession, unlicensed driving and an outstanding warrant. He was due in court Wednesday.

Both directions of Highway 101 were reopened before midnight.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.