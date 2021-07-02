CHP targeting drivers going too fast during July 4 maximum enforcement

California Highway Patrol is looking for motorists to slow down and to stay safe on roads across the state during the Independence Day weekend.

A Fourth of July Maximum Enforcement Period will be in place from 6:01 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from CHP.

All available officers will be watching for motorists driving under the influence, distracted driving, speeding and acts of road aggression.

"Motorists will help make everyone's holiday safer on the road by observing the speed limits, avoiding distractions, staying sober, practicing patience, and being courteous to other drivers, " said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray.

During the 2020 Independence Day enforcement period, at least 36 people were killed in crashes on California roadways and 738 motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

"Saving lives is a priority for our officers," Ray said.

But the focus for CHP officials remain speeders, who have plagued freeways across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data released in April showed speeding in excess of 100 mph moderately increased in first days of the statewide stay-at-home orders — with CHP citations jumping nearly 30% compared to 2020. The figures produced by the CHP, Caltrans and the state Office of Traffic Safety showed citations for excessive speeding spiked by 87% in March alone.

Officials have said that despite the stay-at-home orders being eliminated, speeding remains a widespread problem.