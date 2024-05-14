CHP isn’t supposed to aim less-lethal munitions at protesters’ heads and fire into crowds. It did at UCLA

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

As California Highway Patrol officers in riot gear dispersed pro-Palestinian protests at UCLA on May 2, they regularly aimed or fired their less-lethal weapons at protesters in ways that appear to go against training guidelines or state law.

Just before 4 o’clock on Thursday morning, three CHP Special Response Teams with batons formed a skirmish line outside Royce Hall at UCLA. Some officers behind and next to them carried shotguns loaded with beanbag rounds or 40mm launchers with sponge rounds, less-lethal munitions referred to as a “pain compliance device” by its manufacturer.

A review of CalMatters video from inside the encampment documented at least 25 instances in which those officers appeared to aim their weapons at the eye level of protesters or fired them into crowds that didn’t appear to present an immediate threat to life or serious injury. In some instances, the officers approached kneeling protesters with the launchers aimed at point-blank range.

Law enforcement officers across the state are trained that these types of munitions “shall not be aimed at the head, neck or any other vital organs,” according to guidelines from California Commission on Peace of Officers and Standards Training. “We do not train to point at people’s heads unless it’s a deadly force situation,” said Travis Norton, a retired police lieutenant who developed a course on the use of less-lethal weapons for the commission.

The weapons could accidentally discharge and seriously harm protesters. The manufacturer of beanbag rounds, Combined Tactical Systems, warns that, “Shots to the head, neck, thorax, heart, or spine can result in death or serious injury.”

In 2021, California outlawed the practice of shooting less-lethal munitions at people merely to disperse them, after their use caused serious injuries during demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. The law restricts officers from using them except when there is a “threat to life or serious bodily injury.”

In response to CalMatters’ questions, CHP Director of Communications Jamie Coffee said that officers did indeed face a threat from protesters. “When certain demonstrators in the unlawful assembly became assaultive and posed an immediate threat to officers by launching objects and weapons, some officers used kinetic specialty rounds to protect themselves, other officers, and members of the public,” she said.

Protesters do not appear to attack or threaten the CHP officers in the videos recorded by CalMatters, including the same videos in which police are seen aiming or firing less-lethal munitions. No battery or assault charges have been announced against protesters.

Under the law, CHP must post a report on the use of impact munitions online within 90 days. Unlike the Los Angeles police and sheriff’s departments, CHP does not widely use body cameras and officers from the special response teams did not appear to wear them during their raid of the UCLA encampment.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office deferred questions to CHP. The agency didn’t directly respond to CalMatters’ request for evidence that protesters represented a serious threat to officers, but Coffee said CHP will open an investigation into the use of force at UCLA. “The use of force and any incident involving the use of a weapon by CHP personnel is a serious matter, and the CHP will conduct a fair and impartial investigation to ensure that actions were consistent with policy and the law. We welcome any videos and/or evidence that could assist in our evaluation efforts,” Coffee said.

Former police officers with expertise in handling protests were troubled by some of the CHP officers’ behavior.

Screenshot via video by Sergio Olmos, CalMatters

Jeff Wenninger, who oversaw investigations into officer-involved shootings and significant use of force incidents at the Los Angeles Police Department, said overall law enforcement handled the protests in a measured way, but said he was “shocked” by the actions of this masked officer, who fired a number of bean bag rounds in succession into a crowd.

“He fired that single bean bag round, paused and fired another three rounds in rapid succession,” said Wenninger, who oversaw the policing of protesters at the 2000 Democratic National Convention in Los Angeles. “Bag rounds are meant for a single target, used for an individual engaged in a violent act, not indiscriminately into a crowd.”

After reviewing the videos, Wenninger said he didn’t see evidence of a threat to life or serious bodily injury, officers around the officer didn’t react like there was, and there was no apparent effort made to arrest anyone. What’s more, the officer in question was wearing a balaclava that concealed his face. “Those things need to stop,” he said.