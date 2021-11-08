CHP: Windsor DUI suspect arrested after fleeing wrong-way crash on Highway 101

A drunken driving suspect was arrested in Windsor over the weekend after he drove into oncoming traffic on Highway 101, crashed into another car and fled the scene, the California Highway Patrol said.

The wrong-way crash happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Melquiades Garcia Rojas, 29, of Windsor was driving south in a northbound lane on Highway 101 near the Arata Lane exit, said CHP officer David deRutte.

The left front side of the Nissan Maxima he was driving collided with the right front side of a Nissan Altima that was going north.

The Altima “went out of control across all lanes and collided with a guardrail,” deRutte said.

Rojas continued driving after the collision until the Maxima broke down. The CHP found the car in a center median.

Windsor police found Rojas behind a nearby Walmart, according to deRutte. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of DUI, hit and run, driving with a license that had been suspended because of a prior DUI conviction and violation of DUI probation.

Nobody was injured in the crash, deRutte said.

