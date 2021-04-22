Chris Smith: A bench for Don, perhaps, at a place he didn’t care to go

Freestone and Occidental were about as far west as Don Schilling typically cared to go.

The minister and lifelong human rights advocate, who was 86 when he died at his Sebastopol home a bit more than two years ago, wasn’t keen on visiting the Sonoma Coast.

“He didn’t like wind,” said his widow, Dee. Well known as an attorney for incarcerated people and others who typically can’t afford an attorney, Dee trusts that despite Don’s historic aversion to beach weather, he would be OK with her current personal mission.

She yearns to place a bench in his memory near the bluffs at often breezy Bodega Head. Whether or not it would be marked in any way, Dee would call it Don’s Rainbow Bench.

This is why.

...

IT WAS 7:30 A.M. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, when Don took his last breath. That morning the lanky and serene retired pastor, who in the 1960s trekked to Mississippi and the front lines of the civil rights movement, was surrounded by the people he loved most.

Dee and her and Don’s son, Shannon, and daughter, Lori, and their partners and children and one dog had come onto the bed at about 5:30 because it appeared Don was nearing the end.

There was candlelight and fresh flowers, and Shannon played his guitar. The sun had been up only about a half hour when Don passed, gently.

After a bit, Lori and her daughter, Lily, arose and went to the kitchen to make coffee. They’d been gone only moments when Lori called to the others, come see!

She had looked out a western-facing kitchen window to see a full and glorious rainbow. Her mom Dee recalls, “Within another few minutes, with a light rain falling, a second, lighter rainbow appeared beneath the first and the spectacle continued for many minutes.”

Dee continues, “I went outside to absorb it and praise the Spirit for this most remarkable sign. With hearts full, we absorbed the reality of Don’s death.”

...

THEN CAME THIS.

On the first anniversary of Don’s death, Shannon and his family traveled from Portland to be with Dee. Far fonder of going to the coast than Don was, they drove to Bodega Bay for dinner and the sunset.

Following a meal at The Tides, they drove over to Bodega Head. As the sun dipped low, they sat on a rock and watched.

Dee recalls, “We knew it was going to be a good sunset because there were clouds.”

Her eyes surely grew wide as there appeared, between two layers of clouds and alongside the setting sun, a rainbow-hued patch of light. Her grandson, who works as a ferry captain in Seattle, informed her the atmospheric phenomenon is called a sundog.

Google it and you’ll see that a sundog, known also as a parhelion or mock sun, is caused when suspended ice crystals refract rays when the sun is low in the sky.

Of course, Dee Schilling took in the heavenly spectacle there on Bodega Head on the first anniversary of Don’s death and she thought of him.

The thought came to her, powerfully, that there should be a bench there, a Rainbow Bench. She would pay for it. For some time now, she’s been trying to make it happen.

“I don’t have to have a name on it,” Dee said. “I don’t even need to have a rainbow on it.”

She does envision on it a plaque or inscription that reads, “Savor the sunset as you recall memories of your loved ones who’ve gone on ahead.”

Dee has a spot in mind that’s alongside the hiking trail and just back from the cliff.

I have reached out to State Parks to determine if a bench would be allowed there and, if so, what would have to happen for Dee’s quest to become a reality.

I knew and admired Don Schilling. I can imagine sitting on his bench near dusk, wishing the wind weren’t blowing quite so hard and cold and hearing him say, “See?”

You can reach Staff Writer Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.