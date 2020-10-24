Chris Smith: A month after the Glass fire, our Pony Lady rides the highs and lows

The Pony Lady would love to say that a month after the Glass fire devoured her ranch on Sonoma Highway near Oakmont, she’s back in the saddle and riding high. She just isn’t.

“I’ve got to tell you, it’s really, really overwhelming,” Linda Aldrich allowed Friday from the ruins of her Pony Express ranch. “It’s hard to see the end.”

She has spoken with some of the others who lost their homes and of course she’s seen a good deal of the haunting destruction that visited her area of east Santa Rosa.

“I’m not alone,” she said. “But you feel alone.”

In what must be a common phenomenon for others whose homes were destroyed and lives were savaged by this latest disaster, as Linda hurts her heart also swells with gratitude to everyone who has reached out to comfort, assist and reassure her.

She’s been given a place to stay temporarily with her 12 horses and ponies. Western Farm Center is helping to feed the animals and a number of organizations and individuals are pitching in to help her rebuild her ranch, where for decades she linked kids and rescued equines for the benefit of both. Many of those young people helped Linda raise dollars for her equine-assisted therapy efforts by giving pony rides at Howarth Park.

The Farm Bureau Foundation of Sonoma County has put up $5,000 to match donations to a fundraiser to help Linda rebuild the Pony Express ranch that was her home for 30 years. For more details, go to https://sonomafb.org/pony-express-relief.

Linda knows that, with help, she will rebuild and she will return to the work she loves. Right now it’s simply daunting to imagine how she will get there.

“Honestly,” she said, “I just have to take it one day at a time.”

...

SADLY FOR US, pandemic precautions prevent members of the public from taking in this year’s employee art show at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

There are some marvelous artists on the Sutter staff. One who’s blown me away more than once is building engineer Thomas “Mas” Giansante.

Mas’ contribution to the art show currently gracing a hallway at the Sutter Hospital near the Luther Burbank Center is a series of 25 graphite-and-pastel portraits of nurses and support staffers wearing their masks.

Nearly all of the subjects are women, because last year Mas drew portraits of male colleagues for what he called “The Bro-Show.“

Mas this year found it most interesting to draw portraits of co-workers wearing their masks. First off, he said, having part of their faces covered seemed to make potential subjects more agreeable to having Mas photograph and then draw them.

Also, the artist said, “I didn’t have to draw noses or mouths” so he could focus on the eyes.

“The eyes, they just say things,” Mas said. He added, “Behind each mask is a story.”

Here’s hoping that next year we’ll be able to visit Sutter for its seventh employee art show.

...

A BIDEN-HARRIS sign was on the lawn of a rebuilt Coffey Park home until it wasn’t. The residents decided to replace the ripped-off sign with a handmade one.

It reads, “You can steal our sign but not our vote! Biden-Harris.”

The folks in the house vow that if the sign disappears they’ll make another, and if need be another after that.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707 521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.