Chris Smith: Art for sale that came straight from the heart

Chris Smith is writing about fine art? Wouldn’t that be like Mr. Ed the talking horse performing cataract surgery?

I dare to take on two stories about the creation of lovely, original pieces of art that, by the way, might look awesome in your home because the common theme, really, is the beauty and power of caring.

Some of the art in question is being sold to sustain the health care provided at no charge to the many who rely on Santa Rosa’s Jewish Community Free Clinic. Other artworks are offered by a Santa Rosa woman whose paintings humanize the tiny shelters at Los Guilicos Village, and who aspires to buy the home she’s rented for nearly 30 years.

...

A WIN-WIN-WIN. Art, even a casual visitor can see, is essential to the Jewish Community Free Clinic on Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Drive, near Memorial Hospital.

Volunteers and supporters of the art-graced clinic have struck on a way to raise operating funds that’s brilliant. They asked accomplished artists here and across the country to submit pieces for sale in the virtual Works of Heart exhibition and fundraiser.

Buyers of the 50 or so artworks will acquire something to cherish, while supporting a mission of compassion. And ... the participating artists will receive 50% of the sale price, an arrangement that encouraged to them to part with finer pieces than they might have had they been asked to contribute the art. And ... the Jewish Community Free Clinic will keep half of the proceeds to help cover its cost of providing care to some of the uninsured locals in greatest need.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the clinic has seen about a doubling of the people coming in for medical attention.

For its fundraiser, there will be a live, virtual Works of Heart art show and sale at 1 p.m. on April 18. But art buyers needn’t wait until then. An online sale has just begun, and will continue until the 18th.

To see the available artworks and to register for Works of Heart, go to: https://www.betterunite.com/jcfc-worksofheart2021

The artists and their partners in the event hope it will bring in $100,000 for the clinic that embodies the Jewish traditions of tzedakah, or charity, and of tikkun olam, or repairing the world.

…

THE TINY SHELTERS occupied at Los Guilicos Village by people who previously camped outdoors are well-designed, adequate. But it’s awfully hard to tell one from the next.

House numbers could have been stuck onto them. But when artist Kristen Throop saw them, it occurred to her there’s a far lovelier way to a distinguish one from another.

Throop created 65 watercolors, then donated prints of them to be attached outside the doors of the shelters. “Each image is about dignity in a small dwelling,” she said.

Suddenly a resident of Los Guilicos Village could say he or she lives in the cabin with the rabbit in the hat, or Elvis on the porch of his shotgun shack, or a frog on its lily pad, or Patti Smith sleeping in Central Park beneath the statue of Wonderland’s Alice.

“In the end,” Throop said, “more than way-finding, the signs for Los Guilicos Village became about meaning for the people there and for the people viewing them from the outside.”

Throop is especially attuned to the longings of people who desire a home. She has lived for 27 years in a rented bungalow on central Santa Rosa’s Benton Street, a home she adores.

“I’ve been thinking about houses a lot in my own situation,” she said. She is trying to buy the place she has long rented.

To raise money for the purchase, Throop is selling pieces of art that include the original Los Guilicos Village watercolors, and a poster of all 65. She also welcomes donations.

You can see her art at https://www.kristenthroop.com. Her house and yard and gardens are there, too. And a cat in a box that would make a pretty nice tiny-shelter painting.

You can contact Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.