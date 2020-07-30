Chris Smith: Bells for all killed at Hiroshima, and everywhere in war and conflict

You may hear bells ringing the afternoon of Aug. 5 and again the evening of Aug. 8. You might even ring a bell, or two, yourself.

The timing of the outbreaks of ringing will coincide with the 75th anniversaries of America’s unleashing of atomic bombs over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The bombings killed 200,000 or more souls and ended World War II by forcing Imperial Japan’s unconditional surrender to the Allies.

Some who’ll take up bells next week will celebrate the healing that’s occurred through the past 75 years of friendship between the U.S. and Japan. Keepers of the sister-city bond between Sebastopol and Takeo, about 30 miles from Nagasaki and 160 miles from Hiroshima, plan to ring their bells 75 times or for 75 seconds.

Some bell ringers will honor all of the Japanese who died or suffered or lost loved ones and homes to the twin deployments of nuclear horror in August 1945. Some will call or pray for the elimination of nuclear warheads that today number about 14,000 and are held by Russia, the U.S., France, China, Great Britain, Pakistan, India, Israel and North Korea.

...

TO FREE EARTH of nukes would be a good start, but that’s all it would be. Mankind’s propensity for violence and injustice and brutality is the problem; nuclear warheads are just a tool.

As ghastly as the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were, conventional weapons killed many more earlier in WWII and they continue to kill all too effectively today.

During Imperial Japan’s reign of terror in Asia, it was thought to have murdered 300,000 or more in China alone. And not enough is said of the civilian death toll of the traditional bombs and firebombing that the Allies rained upon German cities.

It’s hard to imagine nuclear weapons could have inflicted much worse carnage, destruction and misery on the populations of Dresden, Hamburg, Berlin, Nordhausen, Pfortzheim, Leipzig, Freudenstadt and numerous other cities and town. Estimates of the number of German civilians killed by conventional bombs range from about 350,000 to 600,000.

Hitler almost certainly would have wielded nuclear bombs had his scientists developed them in time, but Nazi Germany’s regular and rocket-powered bombs were quite effective, killing more than 60,000 civilians in Great Britain. On the continent, using lethal gas, forced labor and all manner of nightmarish violence, his regime exterminated millions more people than we will ever know, most of them European Jews.

And not a single nuclear weapon has contributed to the wholesale loss of life that’s occurred in recent years in Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and elsewhere. The problem is our historic inclination to turn to war as a solution.

...

A HIGHLIGHT of my career was getting to know and traveling twice to Honolulu with local survivors of Japan’s 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. There were no John Waynes or Sylvester Stallones in the group. They were regular guys who as teens in the late 1930s or early ’40s joined the military for a job.

Nearly 79 years after Pearl Harbor, nearly all of them have passed away. I believe most were conflicted on the anniversaries of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

These men had known war, and they hated it. I would say most of them deplored the horrific death and devastation inflicted on the two Japanese cities.

But they believed that to have attempted to defeat the fierce defenders of Japan through an invasion and traditional bombing raids would likely have killed many more than perished at Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and along with them vast numbers of American GIs.

I can’t know for sure, but I think that were they still alive, many Pearl Harbor survivors would ring a bell at 4:15 p.m. next Wednesday and/or at 7:02 p.m. next Saturday for the victims of the August 1945, bombings — all who’ve perished as humans too often fail to find alternatives to killing.

That’s what I’ll do with my bell.

