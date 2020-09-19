Chris Smith: Catching up with two pre-eminent Sonoma County artists

Maria de Los Angeles has news. David McCarroll does, too.

These two far-flung, Sonoma County-reared artists travel in entirely different orbits. But they have something in common more essential than the graced place they grew up and their classical training, their success and their internal wellsprings of creative verve.

The lives of both David and Maria began harshly. Both were embraced by Sonoma County, and both blossomed in world-class style thanks in large part to profound caring and support from members of their adoptive village.

...

MARIA WAS ONCE a road-tattered kid in Mexico, one who made art with any simple materials she came upon as her parents moved from place to place, scratching out bare survival. She started first grade 11 times.

A pre-teen when her folks brought the family to California, Maria and her talent were noticed as she painted and drew and created while working her way through Santa Rosa schools. After Cook Middle School she went to Elsie Allen High, then switched to Santa Rosa High, then continued on to Santa Rosa Junior College.

All along she benefited from the support of locals. Among them: Santa Rosa art collector and advocate Jack Leissring, who hosted sales of Maria's art that helped her pay for her education, and SRJC figure-drawing instructor Alan Azhderian.

Maria was accepted into Pratt Institute in New York and earned a BA in fine arts. From there she advanced to Yale School of Art, graduating with a masters of fine art. Yale lauded her art and community work with presentation of its generous Blair Dickinson Memorial Prize.

Maria is 32 now and splitting her time between New York and California. She's married to and collaborating with Philippines-born artist Ryan Bonilla, and she's creating and showing and also teaching at Pratt and at State University of New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology.

Just a year ago, she made a triumphant return to Santa Rosa. The occasion: her first major solo museum exhibit — at the art wing of the Museum of Sonoma County. At the close of the show, which drew record crowds, the museum purchased one of Maria’s pieces for addition to its permanent exhibition. (Go here to see Maria’s art on Facebook.)

Here is my colleague Dan Taylor’s story on the exhibit, “Tierra de Rosas.”

Now this: Maria has received a commission to create a permanent mural in the main-floor elevator lobby of the under-construction building that will greatly expand Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital. It will be a grand landscape with wildlife and one of Maria’s signature images: roses.

Also, she will donate smaller, complementary pieces for placement in the second- and third-floor elevator lobbies.

Maria is over the moon to be commissioned by Sutter, which has committed through Santa Rosa-born art consultant Nancy Witherell to contracting only Sonoma County artists for the expanded hospital, located next to the Luther Burbank Center.

“Public art is for everybody,” Maria said. She aspires to create more of such art, and she’s excited that just her second permanent mural will be located in Santa Rosa.

“My family is still there,” she said. So is the quite large second family that not very long ago saw in this young girl from Mexico an innate compulsion to make art.

...

A GRAMMY AWARD for classical music, that’s pretty much what Germany’s Opus Klassik is. David McCarroll just won one.

David was born in Santa Rosa in 1986 to a deeply troubled woman who knew she could not care for him. He was adopted by Tolbert McCarroll and Julian DeRossi, co-founders of the monastic and tirelessly humanitarian Starcross Community. They brought him up at Starcross’ contemplative garden of a sanctuary in remote Annapolis, inland from Gualala and The Sea Ranch.

David was 2 when his parents took him to a Santa Rosa Symphony “Tiny Tots” performance. This particular tiny tot pointed to a violinist and announced, “I want to do that.”

He really did. The violin soon was the focus of his life. With the steadfast support of Brother Toby and Sister Julie, David began training at age 4 with the late Helen Payne Sloat of the Santa Rosa Symphony and then with Anne Crowden of Berkeley.

His passion attracted the attention of Don and Maureen Green, who would become key to the creation of the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University. As his patrons, the Greens helped make it possible for David to study at Yehudi Menuhin School in England and to acquire a 1761 Gagliano violin.

It made for a triumphant moment when David, then 19 and a student at the New England Conservatory of Music, appeared as a soloist with the Santa Rosa Symphony in 2005. Among his honors, he was awarded a silver medal in the 2007 Klein International Competition, and in 2012 he won the European Young Concert Artists Auditions.

David was 29 when he joined the Vienna Piano Trio, which performs around the world and calls home the 1913 Vienna Konzerthaus.

Regarded as one of the world’s leading chamber ensembles, the trio has appeared throughout Europe and the U.S., though it has been largely sidelined by the global pandemic.

Earlier this year, David and his partners, pianist Stefan Mendl and cellist Clemens Hagen, produced a CD of Beethoven piano trios. It attracted a nomination as the Opus Klassik’s best chamber music trio of the year.

And it won.

For more on the recording, click here.

“It was a special honor to receive it for our Beethoven recording,” David wrote in an email from Vienna, “as this year is the 250th anniversary of his birth.”

Now 34, the former Annapolis kid longs to be back for a visit once the pandemic subsides.

He recalled that the trio was in L.A. in late February for the conclusion of an American tour, but he couldn’t get up to Sonoma County because they had to hasten back to Vienna for a performance “that turned out to be our last concert for quite a long time.”

David shared that the trio was able to play some modified and socially distanced concerts this summer, but “it is far from being back to normal.”

“That will probably take quite some time,” he wrote, “but I certainly hope and believe that people will want to come back to concert halls to hear live music once it is allowed, perhaps even more so than before.”

Yes, we certainly hope.

